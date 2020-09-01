MUSKEGON, Mich. — Antwan Crawford, 21, is charged with one count of open murder for the shooting death of Da'Monte Neal, also 21, according to the Muskegon County Prosecutor's Office.

Crawford shot and killed Da'Monte, Monday afternoon outside of a home on Orchard Avenue after they were in a fight, according to the Muskegon Police Department. Police arrested Crawford shortly after the shooting and said the two had a previous relationship as friends.

Crawford faces one count of open murder and a probation violation charge. He could be arraigned on those charges late Thursday or Friday morning depending on the Muskegon County District Court's schedule.

Witnesses told police Da'Monte was running from Crawford as he was firing shots at him and was trying to protect himself in the home. Da'Monte was shot in the back and collapsed in the home's porch.

Da'Monte was the father of a baby and played football for the Muskegon Big Reds, according to family members.

