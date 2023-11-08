Apparel store holds T-shirt fundraiser for family of boy killed in hit-and-run crash

These last few days have been very tough for the Greenville community after the hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of a 14-year-old boy and injured two others.

GREENVILLE, Mich. — These last few days have been very tough for the Greenville community as they deal with a hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of a 14-year-old boy and injured two others.

They continue to rally together to support the family of Jamison Lafferty.

"Hold the Line" is an online apparel store and non-profit organization that does fundraisers for injured or fallen first responders, but they wanted to help the family because this case hits close to him.

"The Lafferty family; they live right down the street from my son and I have friends on the Greenville Department of Public Safety and State Police. This one really hit close to home because he's a 14-year-old boy," said Timothy Lewis, Co-owner of Hold the Line.

They started selling T-Shirts with the "Jacket Strong" design on them.

The 'Jacket' being the mascot for Greenville Public Schools of which Jamison was a student.

"I can't tell you I know how they feel. There's so many of us who can't do that. I don't want to know how they feel because I couldn't imagine what they're going through. It's important they know the community supports them and has their back," said Lewis.

Since they started selling the shirts on Wednesday they've sold more than 350.

Each T-shirt is $20 and all of the proceeds will go to Jamison's family.

The non-profit hopes to have a local sale Tuesday or Wednesday.

The driver accused of hitting three boys with a car earlier this week was arraigned Friday.

Brandy Sue Jones, 40, was arrested Thursday afternoon in Greenville, investigators said in court Friday morning. She was arraigned at a separate hearing a few hours later.

Jones is facing three felony charges:

Failure to stop at scene-when at fault-resulting in death (15 year felony)

Accident-Failure to stop at scene of accident resulting impairment/death (5 year felony)

Accident-Failure to stop at scene of accident resulting impairment/death (5 year felony)

During the arraignment, a prosecutor claimed that Jones hid evidence, was on parole at the time of the crash and later tested positive for meth.

The judge set her bond at $1 million.

