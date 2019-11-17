GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A federal appeals court rejected an appeal from a man who has spent 50 years behind bars for fatally shooting a Grand Rapids Police officer in the chest.

Denver M. Goree Jr., 75, asked a federal judge in May to be released from prison, saying his time “goes beyond cruel and unusual punishment.''

Chief Judge Robert Jonker for the U.S. District Court of Western Michigan previously denied Goree's appeal. A federal court in Ohio upheld that decision on Friday.

Goree killed GRPD officer Wayne Vonk in 1969. Vonk was responding to an armed robbery on the city's northwest side when Goree shot him.

A Kent County jury found Goree guilty of first-degree murder. He was sentenced to mandatory life in prison.

EARLIER: Cop killer wants out; says life sentence ‘beyond cruel and unusual punishment’

In the federal lawsuit, Goree claims the Michigan Parole Board said he could leave prison after serving 22 years of the life sentence. However, according to Goree, the Michigan Parole Board changed its rules in 1992 and walked back the promise of clemency.

Goree also sought $1.5 million in damages.

The court's decision says Goree "failed to state a claim of belief" for his clemency and the complaint was dismissed.

The shooting happened Jan. 19, 1969. Goree and a co-defendant robbed a grocery store on Stocking Avenue at Fourth Street NW and fled east. Vonk, alerted to the robbery, stopped the suspected getaway car about four blocks away. He was working alone at the time.

After Vonk pulled them over, a struggle ensued. Vonk was shot in the chest. Vonk made it back to his car and radioed for help. He provided the license plate number of the fleeing vehicle, which helped bring about Goree's capture a short time later. Vonk died about three hours after he was shot.

Vonk, the son of a Grand Rapids police officer, was eight days shy of his 22nd birthday. He was also engaged to be married.

Other stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.