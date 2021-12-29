Argument led to dad fatally shooting son in Newaygo County, prosecutor says

Darrel Dakan, 69, is charged with open murder and weapons charge after allegedly shooting and killing his son Joshua.

WHITE CLOUD, Mich — A man, accused of shooting and killing his son Monday in Newaygo County has officially been charged.

Darrel Dakan, 69, is charged with open murder and weapons charge after allegedly shooting and killing his son Joshua following an argument at a home off East Pierce Drive in Newaygo County.

The prosecutor says a witness told police the two were arguing outside a camper trailer on Monday and Joshua was heard saying "just shoot me".

Investigators say Darrel went back into the trailer, grabbed his rifle and came back outside.

We're told that is when Darrel fired a round at Joshua, but the gun was either not loaded or it was a misfire, according to the prosecutor.

The second shot hit Joshua in the back piercing his lung and heart killing him, the prosecutor says.

The public defender for Darrel says he and his son have had a history of police being called for arguments and that Joshua had been aggressive to Darrel in the past.

911 calls show police were called to their home for a domestic between the two on Sunday, the day before the shooting.

First responders tried to provide first aid but Joshua, who was 38, died from his injuries.

The prosecutor believe Darrel struggles with substance abuse which leads to his anger issues. Darrel also has a previous charge of driving while intoxicated.

The public defender for Darrel requested he be allowed bond due to medical reasons and asked he be released with a GPS tether, but bond was denied due to the serious nature of the crimes.

Darrel is expected back in court next week.

