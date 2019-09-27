BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — The Benton Harbor Police issued a two-count felony warrant Thursday for a man they said is "armed and dangerous."

Uriah D. Beauford, 23, is a suspect in a Benton Harbor shooting that happened Monday, Sept. 23. A 41-year-old woman was shot on Vineyard Avenue SE, but she is in stable condition.

He is also wanted for unrelated charges and may be in either Benton Harbor, Grand Rapids or Kalamazoo, according to the police.

They advise people not to approach him if you see him, but to contact the Benton Harbor Police Department or the Michigan State Police.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.