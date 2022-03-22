Michigan State Police searching for assault with intent to murder suspect

If you know where 40-year-old Ryan Neil Lummen is, you're asked to call police.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Detectives from the Michigan State Police Grand Rapids Post need your help finding a suspect who should be considered armed and dangerous.

Authorities say Ryan Neil Lummen, 40, from Twin Lake, is wanted for an outstanding warrant for assault with intent to murder.

He was last seen in the Holton and Twin Lake areas.

Lummen stands 5'11" and weighs about 215 pounds. He also has brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call the MSP Grand Rapids Post at 616-866-4411, Silent Observer at 231-722-7462 or online at http://silentobservermuskegon.com, or 911.

Detectives from the Michigan State Police Grand Rapids Post are asking for your help in locating RYAN NEIL LUMMEN, age 40, 5’11”,215 lbs., brown eyes, from Twin Lake, MI. LUMMEN is wanted for an outstanding warrant for Assault with Intent to Murder. LUMMEN was last seen (1/2) pic.twitter.com/C5MAtfmOI4 — @MSPWestMI (@mspwestmi) March 22, 2022

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.