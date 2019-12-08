HOLLAND, Mich. - A Cricket Wireless store in Holland was robbed just after 9:30 a.m. Monday morning.

The store is located at 2237 North Park Dr.

According to police, the only store clerk working at the time reported an unknown Hispanic male entered the store shortly before it opened. He showed a handgun and money was given to him, and he then fled the store.

Multiple deputies arrived on scene after 911 was called and a K-9 search was conducted, but the suspect has not been located.

No injuries were reported during the robbery.

According to police, items were stolen from the store. Police don't believe this robbery is related to two other break-ins that occurred Monday morning as well.

The case remains under investigation.

