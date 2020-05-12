Armed robbery in St. Joseph Township

A Texas man has been arrested in connection to the incident.

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. — A 24-year-old Texas man is in custody after a robbery in St. Joseph Township. It happened overnight Friday around 12:50 a.m. at the Citgo Gas Station on Niles Road.

Security footage from the gas station showed a man entered wearing gloves, and handed the cashier a note demanding money from the register. He also brandished a semi-automatic pistol and left the store with an undetermined amount of cash.

Moments after the robbery, a vehicle matching the suspected car was spotted by police. A vehicle pursuit ensued ending in Mattawan, where the suspect fled on foot.

Police eventually caught the man. The 24-year-old is currently in the Berrien County Jail on charges of armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. His name is being withheld pending arraignment.

A handgun believed to have been used in the robbery, as well as money stolen, have been recovered.

