Suspect taken into custody after police chase through Georgetown Twp.

Details are still limited but authorities say the incident happened around 2 p.m. in the area of 12th Avenue and Baldwin Street.

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An armed suspect has been taken into custody following a police pursuit of a stolen vehicle in Georgetown Township Friday afternoon.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says they became involved in a chase after getting word that a neighboring police agency had a confrontation with a suspect reported to be armed.

The suspect then stole a vehicle and led multiple departments on a chase, which ended in the area of Baldwin Street and 12th Avenue after the van rammed into several police cruisers.

Police say the suspect was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital for treatment. The extent of the injuries is not being released.

There is no further danger to the community. However, people are still being advised to avoid the area for the time being.

The incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT (745368) or mosotips.com

