Arrest made in August shooting that killed 22-year-old WMU student, unborn child

Myquan Deontae Rogers, 31, was issued a multi-count warrant for a list of charges dating back to a shooting on Aug. 26.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTAGE, Mich. — The Michigan State Police and Portage Department of Public Safety announced the arrest of the man they believe was responsible for the shooting death of a 22-year-old Kalamazoo woman.

Myquan Deontae Rogers, 31, was issued a multi-count warrant for a list of charges dating back to a shooting on Aug. 26 that killed WMU student Naya Reynolds and injured two others.

The shooting occurred at the Oakland Drive entrance ramp to I-94 at 10:50 p.m. A 35-year-old pregnant woman and her 18-month-old child were also shot, but both survived. The 35-year-old's unborn child did not.

An AR-15 rifle reported stolen in Kalamazoo County in 2016 was recovered at the scene.

Rogers faces multiple charges including open murder, three counts of attempted murder, eight counts of felony firearm, unlawful imprisonment, felon in possession of a firearm, assault with a dangerous weapon, carrying a concealed weapon and discharging a firearm from a motor vehicle.

Police arrested Rogers in an Oshtemo Township apartment, where he had been hiding. He is currently being held in the Kalamazoo County Jail pending arraignment in the 8th District Court.

Anyone with additional information related to this shooting is asked to call the Portage Department of Public Safety at 329-4567 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.