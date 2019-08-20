CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Deputies in Kent County are investigating an attempted break-in at a gun store.

It happened overnight Tuesday at Barracks 616, which is located at 5740 Foremost Drive in Cascade Township.

According to an employee at the store, a window was broken but nothing was taken.

This incident comes a month after nearly two dozen guns were stolen from the shop back in July. This was around the time that numerous other West Michigan gun stores were broken into, including stores in Sparta and Kentwood. Four people, including three teens, were arrested for those break-ins.

Anyone with information on the Barracks 616 incident is asked to call the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at 616-632-6125 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

