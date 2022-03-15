Wyoming Police investigating attempted carjacking at Menards Monday evening

Police say that two teenage suspects attempted to steal a car on Monday evening around 7 p.m.

WYOMING, Mich. — Wyoming Police responded to a report of an attempted carjacking on Monday evening around 7 p.m.

Police say that two teenagers wearing masks were armed, and tried to carjack a vehicle in the Menards parking lot on Clyde Park Avenue in Wyoming.

The attempted carjacking was reported to be unsuccessful.

The victim was not identified and it is unknown if they sustained any injuries from the incident.

Police are still searching for the two teenage suspects.

This is a developing story and we will report new details as they come in.

Hours earlier on Monday, law enforcement responded to a fatal shooting at the Walmart on 54th Street and Division Avenue. That suspect is now in custody, authorities say.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Wyoming Police at (616) 530-7300 or Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345; 1-866-774-2345; or silentobserver.org.

