GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Donald Jay Zeigler Jr, 41, is facing a kidnapping and child enticement charge after police say he took an 8-year-old girl from a Grandville bowling alley.

On Friday, Nov. 8, Grandville police responded to Fairlanes Bowling after the girl was allegedly picked up by the suspect and carried outside. When Zeigler was confronted, he put the girl down and left the scene immediately, police said.

The girl was not hurt.

Grandville police identified the suspect and arrested Zeigler a few hours after the attempted kidnapping.

Zeigler was arraigned on Tuesday. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone having information about the incident is urged to call Silent Observer or the Grandville Police Tip Line at 616-538-6110, option 2.

Other stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.