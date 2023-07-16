Attempted mail thieves caught in Georgetown Township

When the two suspects noticed the patrol car they began throwing the mail out of the car window.

GEORGETOWN, Mich. — Early Sunday morning the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office responded to the area of 1318 Rosewood in Georgetown Township for reports of someone taking mail out of a mailbox.

Officers found the vehicle on 40th and Port Sheldon, when the two suspects noticed the patrol car they began throwing the mail out of the car window.

Officers stopped the car and the two adults were taken into custody. They were brought to the Ottawa County Jail after investigation.

The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer at 877-877-4536.

