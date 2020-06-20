Attempted murder suspect wanted by Kalamazoo Public Safety

On June 10, 2020, 23-year-old Juan Cortez Richards was arrested on probable cause for attempted murder, felony firearm and domestic assault 3rd.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Public Safety’s Criminal Investigations Division is trying to locate an attempted murder suspect.

On June 10, 2020, 23-year-old Juan Cortez Richards was arrested on probable cause for attempted murder, felony firearm and domestic assault 3rd.

Kalamazoo Public Safety says Richards was released from the Kalamazoo County Jail, and yesterday he allegedly committed another assault with a firearm on the same victim.

While doing this, a conditional bond was allegedly violated, according to Kalamazoo Public Safety.

On Saturday morning, two warrants were issued for Richards for violation of a conditional bond and for assault with a dangerous weapon.

Police say Richards has a handgun and should be considered armed and dangerous. The young man was last seen yesterday at the Fox Ridge Apartment Complex.

Richards is 23 years old and is described as a 5 foot 9 inches, 170-pound Black male.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Kalamazoo County Central Dispatch at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

