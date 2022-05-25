Police looking for suspects in Grand Rapids attempted robbery

Shots were fired in the incident, but no injuries have been reported, police say.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are looking for suspects involved in an attempted robbery at a Family Dollar in Grand Rapids.

Police say at around 9:40 p.m. Tuesday, multiple suspects entered the store on Leonard Street and tried to rob it.

Shots were fired, but no injuries have been reported.

The suspects fled the scene on foot. Police say they are still at large. It is unknown if anything was taken from the store.

This is a developing news story. Please check back later for updates.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.