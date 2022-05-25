x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Police looking for suspects in Grand Rapids attempted robbery

Shots were fired in the incident, but no injuries have been reported, police say.
Credit: 13 ON YOUR SIDE
Police say the attempted robbery happened Tuesday night.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are looking for suspects involved in an attempted robbery at a Family Dollar in Grand Rapids.

Police say at around 9:40 p.m. Tuesday, multiple suspects entered the store on Leonard Street and tried to rob it.

Shots were fired, but no injuries have been reported.

The suspects fled the scene on foot. Police say they are still at large. It is unknown if anything was taken from the store.

This is a developing news story. Please check back later for updates.

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

More Videos

In Other News

Person dies after shooting in Grand Rapids, police still looking for suspect