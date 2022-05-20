Two men detained in connection with East Kentwood High School graduation shooting

There is possibly a third individual as well, but detectives have not officially confirmed their identity or connection to the shooting.

LIVONIA, Mich. — Law enforcement detained five people during a traffic stop in Livonia Friday afternoon. Two of those individuals are now believed to have been involved in the drive-by shooting at East Kentwood High School Thursday night.

There is possibly a third individual as well, but detectives have not officially confirmed their identity or connection to the shooting. The two confirmed subjects are 18-year-old males from the City of Grand Rapids.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office says Michigan State Police and the Livonia Police Department made a traffic stop around 4 p.m. Friday. Police recovered multiple firearms from the vehicle.

The Thursday night shooting injured two people, a 16-year-old boy from Texas and a 40-year-old woman from Grand Rapids. Police say that the woman underwent surgery and remains in critical but stable condition at the hospital. The boy was released from the hospital.

The shooting happened after the graduation ceremony for Crossroads Alternative High School graduation ceremony, which was being held at the East Kentwood High School football field.

The KCSO believes that there are still outstanding suspects and continues to encourage the community to send in any information they may have. They have worked non-stop combing through footage of the incident and questioning witnesses.

