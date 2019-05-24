HOLLAND, Mich. - Ottawa County Sheriff's Deputies and Holland Public Safety officers are investigating a late night stabbing in Holland.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. on East 16th Street near Waverly Road.

One person was transported to the hospital. Authorities did not elaborate on the extent of the victim's injuries or the status of the suspect at this time.

