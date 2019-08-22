WYOMING, Mich. — Yet another cell phone store has been broken into in West Michigan. This time, a Sprint store in Wyoming.

Kent County dispatchers confirmed to 13 ON YOUR SIDE that around 3:15 a.m. on Thursday, a call came in reporting the break-in at the store located on Health Drive SW, near Byron Center Avenue SW.

When crews arrived on scene, they discovered the front door was smashed. On the ground near the entrance, a large rock and pipe were located.

Authorities did not have a clear idea of what was stolen, however a 13 ON YOUR SIDE crew on scene said it appeared a cell phone was ripped from a display case.

A Sprint break-in on Thursday, Aug. 22 marks the 13th in recent weeks in Kent and Ottawa counties.

Investigators have not linked this break-in to two others that happened on Monday morning. The Thursday morning incident marks the 13th cell phone store break-in in over two weeks in either Kent and Ottawa counties.

Here is a timeline of which stores were hit and what police know.

Late Saturday, Aug. 10 into Sunday, Aug. 11

A Verizon store in Caledonia Township was broken into

A Verizon store in Lowell Township was broken into

A Verizon store in Plainfield Township was broken into

Late Sunday, Aug. 11 into Monday, Aug. 12

An AT&T store on 10 Mile Road in Algoma Township was broken into around 3:30 a.m. on Monday. The glass on the front door was smashed in.

A Sprint store on Northland Drive in Plainfield Township was broken into.

A Verizon store on Cottonwood Drive near Baldwin Street in Jenison was burglarized at 7 a.m. on Monday. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said $1,600 worth of phones were taken and a front window was smashed.

A Cricket Wireless store on North Park Drive in Holland was robbed Monday around 9:30 a.m. Police do not believe this incident is connected to the others. A suspect walked into the store shortly after it opened, pulled a gun on the clerk and demanded money.

Tuesday, Aug. 13

A T-Mobile store on Lake Michigan Drive in Allendale was broken into when a front window was shattered around 6:30 a.m. Police said it does not appear as though anything was taken because the phones were secured in another location.

A Verizon store on Byron Center Avenue was broken into Tuesday morning.

Wednesday, Aug. 14

T-Mobile store on James Street in Holland Township was broken into. The front door was smashed out. Staff is still working on the actual inventory loss.

Monday, Aug. 19

The glass at a T-Mobile store at the Shops at Centerpoint Mall was smashed Monday morning in an attempted break-in

The Cricket Wireless store on Alpine Avenue and North Center Drive in Walker was broken into Monday morning.

Thursday, Aug. 22

The glass at the Sprint store on Health Drive in Wyoming was broken. It's not clear if anything was stolen yet.

Both the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office and the Kent County Sheriff's Office said they believe some of the similar crimes are connected to each other. They said detectives are working between neighboring agencies to further the investigations.

