HOLLAND, Mich. - The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating reports of shots fired Thursday evening.

According to the sheriff's office, it happened around 9 p.m. in the area of Riley Street and Butternut Drive in Holland.

Witnesses told authorities a dark-colored, 2-door vehicle with black rims and dark windows was traveling down Butternut Drive when a man in his 20's hung out of the window and fired a handgun at a white Dodge Challenger.

The sheriff's office say both vehicles appeared to be occupied by Hispanic males, but that it's unknown if anyone was injured in the incident.

Neither of the vehicles involved in the shooting have been located yet. Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.