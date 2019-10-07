CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The Kent County Sheriff's Office is looking into a break-in at a Cascade Township gun shop.

According to Sgt. Joel Roon, investigators responded to the Barracks 616 store in Cascade Township. Roon did not provide much detail as to when the break-in happened or what was stolen.

Back in September 2017, the store was broken into and 20 handguns were stolen.

This is a developing story. We will have more updates as they become available.

