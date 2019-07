CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The Kent County Sheriff's Office is looking into a break-in at a Cascade Township gun shop.

According to Sgt. Joel Roon, investigators responded to the Barracks 616 store in Cascade Township. Roon did not provide much detail as to when the break-in happened or what was stolen.

Back in September 2017, the store was broken into and 20 handguns were stolen.

This is a developing story. We will have more updates as they become available.

â–ºMake it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.