KALAMAZOO, Mich. - A parole absconder is on the run and police are hoping the community can help them to locate him.

According to a news release from the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office, Daniel Richard Lee has a warrant out for his arrest. He is a parole absconder. He is on parole for a 2009 bank robbery in Kalamazoo.

Lee is also a person of interest in two recent bank robberies, deputies say. The first happened on July 27, 2018 at the Comerica Bank on East Columbia Avenue in Battle Creek. The second happened on July 31, 2018 at the Chemical Bank on West Main Street in Oshtemo Township.

Surveillance photo of suspect in Comerica Bank robbery.

Provided

Surveillance photo of suspect in Chemical Bank robbery.

Provided

There is a $5,000 being offered for information that leads to Lee's arrest. Anyone with information should call the sheriff's office at 269-383-8748 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

