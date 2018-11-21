ALLEGAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Authorities in Allegan County are looking for three men who may be involved in a stolen vehicle case.

According to the Allegan County Sheriff's Office, on Monday, November 19 around 7:30 a.m., a blue 2007 Honda Civic was stolen from Side Door Convenience Store, just north of Allegan, in Allegan Township. The license plate on the Civic is 2KUB17.

At approximately 9:45 a.m., investigators say three suspects tried to use the credit card belonging to the victim of the stolen vehicle at McDonalds, located inside the Walmart in South Haven.

The sheriff's office is asking for the public's help in identifying the three suspects. Anyone with information should contact Detective Gardiner at 269-673-0500, extension 4454, or Silent Observer at 1-800-554-3633.

