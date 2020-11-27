Mecosta County deputies searching for armed suspect in robbery

The suspect took cash from the register at the Davis Bridge General Store in Standwood.

Mecosta County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in an armed robbery that happened Thursday.

According to the sheriff's office, it happened just before 2:30 p.m. at the Davis Bridge General Store on 8 Mile Road.

A man walked into the store with a note that demanded money. Deputies say he told the person working that he was armed and demanded money.

The man took money from the cash register and then took off through the parking lot, the press release said.

No one was injured in the incident.

Deputies describe the suspect as a white man, possibly in his 30s, and about 5'9" tall. He had a medium build and dark hard. He was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, a blue and white medical mask, and a baseball hat. The sheriff's office release the following photos from surveillance photos, hoping that the public would be able to identify the suspect:

The sheriff's office is investigating the situation and asks that anyone with information about the robbery or the suspect contact them at 231-592-0150.

