WHITE CLOUD, Mich. - The Newagyo County Sheriff's Office is hoping the community can help investigators locate the man who stole $150 worth of liquor from a store in White Cloud.

According to the sheriff's office, it happened on March 9 at the Brohman EZ Mart located at 7586 N. Woodbridge Rd.

The suspect is described as a black man around 6-foot tall between the ages of 25 and 35. Cashiers at the store say he also had face tattoos, including one or two tear drops below one of his eyes and an old English "L" or something similar on his cheek area.

The suspect ran from the area that evening, so there was no vehicle description provided.

Anyone with information on the suspects identity is asked to contact Deputy Wimmer at 231-689-7303, or Central Dispatch at 231-689-5288.

