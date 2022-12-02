Authorities seize fentanyl, cocaine, meth, gun in Muskegon bust

The West Michigan Enforcement Team Muskegon office executed a search warrant, arresting a 32-year-old suspect found with drugs and gun.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The West Michigan Enforcement Team (WEMET) Muskegon office arrested a Muskegon man and seized drugs and a gun from a home Friday morning.

The arrest took place in the 900 block of Fleming in Muskegon.

WEMET, a multi-jurisdictional drug enforcement task force, says they confiscated over 230 grams of suspected fentanyl, 145 grams of suspected cocaine, 30 grams of crystal methamphetamine and a 9mm Glock pistol with an extended magazine from the home.

The 32-year-old suspect was arrested and is being lodged at the Muskegon County Jail on multiple charges including Possession with Intent to Deliver Fentanyl, Cocaine, and Methamphetamine and various firearm charges.

Some of the felony charges are punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

Detectives from the WEMET Muskegon office were assisted by the Michigan State Police Emergency Support Team, Michigan State Police Canine Unit, DEA Grand Rapids and the Muskegon Police Department.

The suspect was not identified by police.

