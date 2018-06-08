GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - A babysitter who took her young charge from Grand Rapids to Benton Harbor, triggering an Amber Alert on Thursday, was arraigned this morning on a felony charge of kidnapping-child enticement.

Iyesha Gibbs, 19, was supposed to watch one-year-old Miquis Jenkins for a few hours on Wednesday afternoon, but disappeared with the child and remained out of contact with the boy’s mother. An Amber Alert was issued about 11 a.m. Thursday.

Gibbs and Jenkins were located about 3 p.m. Thursday in Benton Harbor, about 80 miles away. The child was not harmed.

“It really took a team effort in pulling this all together and locating them both down in Benton Harbor,’’ Grand Rapids Police Sgt. Catherine Williams said. “Any time there’s an Amber Alert, it gives a sense of urgency to law enforcement and the community.’’

Police said Gibbs babysat for the boy in the past.

A criminal complaint says Gibbs “maliciously, forcibly or fraudulently took or carried away or enticed a child under the age of 14 with the intent to detain or conceal that child.’’ The offense is punishable by up to life in prison.

During video arraignment in Grand Rapids District Court on Monday, Aug. 6, a representative from court services told Judge Jennifer Faber a personal recognizance bond was not recommended given the nature of the offense.

Faber set bond at $50,000. If Gibbs is able to post bond, she must undergo a mental health evaluation prior to release, the judge said.

A probable cause conference has been set for Aug. 14.

