GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 20-year-old babysitter will go to prison for kidnapping the 1-year-old she was babysitting.

Iyesha Gibbs triggered an Amber Alert last fall, after she took off with Miquis Jenkins. She was supposed to watch the boy for a couple hours in Grand Rapids on Aug. 1, 2018. Gibbs and Jenkins were found the next afternoon in Benton Harbor, Mich., and Jenkins was safely returned to his family later that night.

Gibbs pleaded guilty to kidnapping-child enticement last month, in exchange for a shorter sentence. She could have faced up to life behind bars, but under the plea agreement, the judge could only sentence her up to a year.

"It wasn't my intention at all...I really love kids," Gibbs told 17th Circuit Judge Mark Trusock.

Gibbs' attorney, John Grace, told the judge his client had suffered from mental health issues and received treatment in the past.

"She unfortunately had a stillbirth in 2016, and went into a deep depression," Grace said.

A forensics exam found that despite her cognitive impairments, Gibbs was competent.

"She does have an eleventh grade education. However, in reviewing some mental health reports, she actually has the reading capability of a second or third grader," Grace said at Gibbs' sentencing Thursday.

Judge Trusock said he was aware of Gibbs' hardships.

"Ma'am, that does not give you any excuse or justification for taking another person's child," Judge Trusock said. "That is just one of the most horrific things that a parent can go through."

Judge Trusock sentenced Gibbs, who had no prior record, to a year in prison, with credit for the 246 days she has already served. Once she's released, Gibbs will have to register as a sex offender and wear a GPS for the rest of her life.

"What you did was wrong, and you have to realize that," Judge Trusock said.

► Emma Nicolas is a multimedia journalist. Have a news tip or question for Emma? Get in touch by email, Facebook or Twitter.

