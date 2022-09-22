Baldwin Public Schools go into lockdown, evacuate following bomb threat made during bank robbery

Police say the incident began around 10 a.m. this morning after an unarmed robbery at the Lake-Osceola Bank in Luther.

LAKE COUNTY, Mich. — Baldwin Public Schools were evacuated Thursday afternoon while the Lake County Sheriff's Office investigated a threat made toward the school.

During the robbery, the teller received a note from the suspect that stated there was a bomb at the school. It made no reference to a specific school, leading all schools in the area to initiate lockdown protocols.

All students were evacuated from Baldwin Public Schools and taken to the Yates Township Hall on Nelson Road as an extra safety measure. Parents were informed that they could pick up their children at that location.

Police say there is no active threat to the area at this time.

