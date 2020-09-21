Bank robbed in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — GRPD is investigating Monday after a bank in Grand Rapids was robbed.
GRPD spokesperson John Wittkowski said the robbery happened at Macatawa Bank at 2440 Burton Street SE.
He said the suspects fled in a vehicle. No injuries were reported.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
