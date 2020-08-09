x
Bank robbed in Grand Rapids

A male wearing a surgical mask fled the scene on foot.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A bank robbery occurred Tuesday in Grand Rapids, according to GRPD.

Police say the robbery happened at Fifth Third Bank of 44th Street Southeast. The incident was reported at around 2:10 p.m. 

GRPD spokesperson Raul Alvarez said a male wearing a surgical mask fled the scene on foot.

No injuries were reported. Police have not yet released any additional information, such as if a weapon was present or if anything was taken.

GRPD is now investigating the incident with assistance from the Kentwood Police Department. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

