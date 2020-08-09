Bank robbed in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A bank robbery occurred Tuesday in Grand Rapids, according to GRPD.
Police say the robbery happened at Fifth Third Bank of 44th Street Southeast. The incident was reported at around 2:10 p.m.
GRPD spokesperson Raul Alvarez said a male wearing a surgical mask fled the scene on foot.
No injuries were reported. Police have not yet released any additional information, such as if a weapon was present or if anything was taken.
GRPD is now investigating the incident with assistance from the Kentwood Police Department.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
