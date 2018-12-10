GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A Chase Bank branch near 4 Mile Road NE and Plainfield Avenue NE was robbed on Friday afternoon.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office is investigating the robbery, which occurred around 4:30 p.m.

Police say that the suspect implied that they had a gun and escaped the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of money. Investigators are still looking for the suspect who is described as a white man in his late 20's to 30's. He is about 6-feet tall with a slim build, long brown hair, facial hair and glasses.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at 616-

632-6100 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

