GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man sentenced to 9½ years in prison for robbing banks and credit unions will get out early, thanks to a “compassionate release’’ tied to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a hand-written letter asking for mercy, Dennis Carl Love indicated he is in poor health and fears he will contract COVID-19 if he remains locked up. He went to prison in 2014.

“I will not be a burden to society,’’ Love, 66, wrote.

U.S. District Court Judge Paul L. Maloney on Tuesday granted Love’s motion.

“The Court finds that extraordinary and compelling reasons exist to grant Love’s request for compassionate release,’’ Maloney wrote.

Love, who is at Elkton federal prison in Lisbon, Ohio, is slated to get out on Friday. Six inmates have died at the prison from COVID-19, second only to a federal prison in Louisiana, where seven inmates have died from the virus.

Love’s case is not unique. The coronavirus pandemic has attorneys across the nation petitioning federal judges to release prisoners who are nearing the end of their sentences or who are in declining health.

As of April 21, there are 540 federal inmates and 320 staff who have confirmed positive test results for COVID-19 nationwide, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. There have also been 23 inmate deaths attributed to COVID-19, federal officials say.

Love made headlines for robberies at southern Michigan banks and credit unions in 2013. He was also tied to a robbery and an attempted robbery in Indiana. Love had no criminal record at the time.

Armed with a handgun, Love robbed the Consumers Credit Union in Kalamazoo, Southern Michigan Bank and Trust in Tekonsha and the Honor Credit Union in Berrien Springs. He attempted to rob a PNC Bank in Martin.

He was pursued by federal, state and local law enforcement. Love was arrested following an attempted robbery in Allegan County two days after Christmas. When he was arrested by police in Plainwell, Love had a loaded handgun.

His attorney said Love used the money to pay living expenses and to gamble. In all, Love netted about $18,600.

Judge Maloney sentenced Love in September of 2014. In addition to prison, Love was ordered to pay restitution and serve four years of supervised release once out of prison.

In his order granting early release, Maloney noted that Love has had multiple strokes caused by aneurysms and now suffers from various mental and physical side effects of those strokes.

When Love filed his motion on April 9th for early release, three prisoners had already died and more than 40 tested positive for COVID-19 at the Elkton prison. Within one week, those numbers doubled to 88 confirmed cases and six deaths, federal records show.

“FCI Elkton has the second highest number of deaths of any federal prison,’’ Maloney wrote in his order, dated April 21. “Further, Love has a higher risk of falling severely ill from COVID-19.’’

