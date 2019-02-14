GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two brothers, each with a criminal past, are heading back to prison for a Grand Rapids bank robbery that netted about $2,200.

A note announcing the Oct. 2017 robbery was written on the back of a federal probation office printout. One of the brothers, 29-year-old Michael C. Sterling, was on federal probation at the time.

Kent County Circuit Court Judge Mark Trusock on Thursday sentenced Michael Sterling to between 4 and 50 years in prison.

His co-defendant, 27-year-old Dominike D. Sterling, was sentenced to between 3 and 50 years.

“I think he regrets listening to his older brother on this,’’ defense attorney Edward Lis said.

As part of a plea deal, habitual offender charges against the brothers were dismissed.

The Huntington Bank branch at 1949 44th Street SE east of Kalamazoo Avenue was robbed shortly after 9 a.m. Police said a teller was handed a bag and a note demanding money. One of the brothers kept a hand in his pocket, indicating he had a gun.

The pair fled after obtaining $2,220. No customers were in the bank lobby at the time.

Dominike Sterling was arraigned last spring. Michael Sterling’s arraignment was delayed until after his summer release from federal prison. He was locked up for a probation violation stemming from an armed robbery conviction.

In that case, Michael Sterling and several others robbed the J&R Market on South Division Avenue south of 28th Street. Cash, alcohol and cigarettes were taken in the March 5, 2009 robbery.

Dominike Sterling also has a criminal past that includes a 2009 conviction for armed robbery that sent him to state prison. He was released on parole in November of 2015.

