Barking Boutique seeking woman wanted for shoplifting puppy from Kentwood store

Barking Boutique is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest and the safe return of their puppy.

The Barking Boutique and Kentwood Police are asking the public’s help to identify a woman who stole Jett, a black and tan male Yorkshire Terrier puppy from Barking Boutique’s Kentwood location at 4547 28th St. SE in Grand Rapids.

The woman entered the store at 6:58 p.m., lingered in the store and hovered over a puppy bassinet, before proceeding to pick up the Yorkshire Terrier and immediately exited the building, without paying at 7 p.m.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call anonymously to the Kentwood Police Department at 616-698-6580. All calls will be kept confidential.

