Toddler killed in Battle Creek drive-by shooting, investigation underway

Battle Creek Police said someone in a dark SUV fired multiple shots into a home. Authorities don't believe the baby's family was the intendent target.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich — A 2-year-old boy is dead after Battle Creek authorities say someone fired shots into his home early Tuesday and then fled the area.

Kai Rowan, 2, died from his injuries Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened around 2:20 a.m. in the 100 block of Cliff Street.

Officers found the boy suffering from a gunshot wound and took him to an area hospital where he later died.

Investigators believe a dark-colored SUV drove past the home and fired shots into the house.

Kai was the only person hurt, and authorities believe the boy's family was not the shooter's intended target.

Police are asking the community to help solve this crime.

If anyone was in the area at the time described and has information that might help the police, you can call them at 269-781-0911 or through Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

"Police, and the city as a whole, offer their deepest sympathies to Kai’s family. We hope to gather the information needed to solve this violent crime that took the life of an innocent child," Battle Creek Police said.

