33-year-old man dead after 'brutal' attack in Battle Creek

Police say they received a call Tuesday at 6:17 p.m. regarding a man who had been badly injured.
A Battle Creek Police patch at the premiere of Battle Creek at W.K. Kellogg Auditorium.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek Police are investigating after they say a "brutal attack" left one man dead.

Police say they received a call Tuesday at 6:17 p.m. regarding a man who had been badly injured. 

When they arrived they found Ryan Brouse, 33, inside the house with significant injuries to his face and head. He was transported to the hospital where he died early Wednesday morning.

Police are still investigating and are not releasing more information at this time.

