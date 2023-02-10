Battle Creek man arrested after offering money in exchange for murder on social media

Jonothon Allen faces multiple charges.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A Battle Creek man is facing multiple charges after attempting to exchange money for murder through social media.

Wednesday morning, police say they were made aware of 31-year-old Jonothon Allen sending social media messages to another person, offering money in exchange for committing a murder.

Two officers responded to the victim's home to speak about the situation. As they were preparing to leave, they saw Allen arrive at the victims home.

Police watched as Allen pulled a Halloween mask from his backpack and put it on his head. Allen was taken into custody shortly after. A large kitchen knife was found inside of his backpack at the scene.

Allen was arraigned on charges including:

Solicitation to commit murder

Carrying a weapon with unlawful intent

Carrying a concealed weapon

