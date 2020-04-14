BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek Police named 56-year-old Kenneth Hoskins as the suspect in a double homicide at the Silver Star Apartments.

Fred Bissel, 62 and Jason Dush, 41 were found dead at the complex at around 4:30 p.m. Sunday by another Silver Star resident. Police found signs of a struggle in the apartment.

Hoskins is from South Bend, Ind., and police said he was living with one of the victims. Investigators learned about Hoskins through witness statements, security video footage, and crime scene processing.

At the time of his arrest, Hoskins was at Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo, after he was involved and injured in a road rage incident on I-94 in Comstock Township.

Hoskins is currently lodged at the Kalamazoo County Jail. He is charged with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and motor vehicle theft.

Bissel and Dush's cause of deaths are still pending, however it appears that both men were stabbed and police found multiple knives during the investigation.

Police do not have a motive at this time.

Battle Creek Police continue to investigate and anticipate submitting charges to the Calhoun County Prosecutor.

