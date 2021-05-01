Battle Creek police investigating homicide

61-year-old Daniel Murray was found dead in his home with gunshot wounds, police say.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek Police are investigating a homicide after 61-year-old Daniel Murray was found dead at his North Broad Street home with gunshot wounds.

Police say a family member asked for a welfare check around 11 a.m. Saturday morning after being unable to reach Murray. Police later found Murray during a search of his home.

Police do not believe the community is in danger. Anyone with information about this incident should contact the non-emergency police number at 269-781-0911 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.