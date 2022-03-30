Battle Creek police need help locating deceased woman's vehicle

Police believe the car belonging to victim Angela Kay Clear's was stolen by the murder suspect.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Battle Creek Police Department is asking for the public's help locating the vehicle belonging to the woman found dead following a welfare check on March 26.

The suspect has since been detained, police say. He is staying at the Calhoun County Jail on homicide charges until he is arraigned.

The vehicle is a 1995 Oldsmobile Ciera in blue. It has a Michigan license plate that reads "EDB5744." There is a large "Rest in Peace" sticker with wings in the center of the rear window.

Police believe the vehicle is somewhere between Battle Creek and Big Rapids.

BCPD is seeking tips from anyone who might have information about this. Please call Calhoun County Dispatch at 269-781-0911 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

