Battle Creek Police seeking information on Sunday morning shooting

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Battle Creek Police Department is hoping the community can help them learn more after a weekend shooting.

The shooting happened in the early morning hours of June 11 in the North Central part of the city.

Police say they responded to reports of a shooting victim around 1:45 a.m. in the area of Greenwood Avenue and North Kendall Street. Officers arrived to find two victims who had been shot during an outdoor gathering.

Both victims were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are asking anyone who was in the area during the time of the shooting should contact the Battle Creek Police Department at 269-781-0911, or anonymously through Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

