BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Police in Battle Creek are warning businesses to be on the lookout for counterfeit $100 bills.

Officers are investigating multiple incidents where a woman used counterfeit bills to pay for merchandise. The bills passed the marker test. Police said it appears they are $10 bills that have been bleached and reprinted as $100 bills.

Police shared photos of the suspect:

Battle Creek Police

It is believed she has used similar counterfeit bills in the Albion and Marshall areas.

Anyone with information should contact police at 269-966-3322 or Silent Observer, 269-964-3888.

