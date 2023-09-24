Battle Creek Police searching for suspect in Post Addition shooting

The car involved was a dark green, four-door, 2000-2007 Chevrolet Impala in poor condition according to police.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek Police are searching for the suspect of an early Saturday morning shooting at a Liberty Mart in Post Addition.

Police said around 4:30 a.m. the suspect pulled into the Liberty Mart parking lot at 240 Cliff St. where the victim walked to the car, reportedly asking for money. As he got close to the vehicle, the man in the passenger-side backseat shot at the victim and a round hit him in the thigh.

As the victim walked away, it was reported to police that the suspect fired additional rounds.

The woman driving the vehicle had gone into the Liberty Mart while this took place. Afterward, she drove the car away from the store.

Police responded at about 10:30 a.m. when the victim was taken by a family member to a local hospital for medical treatment for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the thigh.

Police said the gun used was a black, semi-automatic handgun and that the suspect's car is a dark green, four-door, 2000-2007 Chevrolet Impala in poor condition.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Battle Creek Police at (269) 966-3322, non-emergency at (269) 781-0911 or report information anonymously through Silent Observer at (269) 964-3888.

