SOUTHFIELD, Mich. — A southeastern Michigan hospital system says a now-fired employee accessed and shared what was supposed to be protected personal and health information of roughly 1,000 patients with someone affiliated with a personal injury lawyer.

Beaumont Health said Saturday it has informed 1,182 people about the unauthorized access of their information. It included names, contact and insurance information, reasons for medical treatment and Social Security numbers.

Those whose Social Security numbers were affected were given information about a free credit-monitoring program.

The worker was fired after Beaumont officials discovered the breach last month. Company officials say they have taken steps to improve internal systems and will cooperate with authorities if charges are pursued.

