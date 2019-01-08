BENTON HARBOR, Mich. - Police in Benton Harbor are looking for a suspect and two people of interest in connection to a deadly shooting that took place Wednesday evening.

The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety is looking for 21-year-old Eric Holbrook, who i s considered the suspect in the incident.

Police are also looking for 42-year-old Felicia Lee and 20-year-old Dondrell Blackamore Jr. Both are considered persons-of-interest in the case and are wanted for questioning.

Polie say the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. on Superior Street near Clay Street in Benton Harbor. When authorities got on scene, they found two victims -- a 29-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman, both from Benton Harbor -- suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man, identified as Arsenio Jordan, died at the scene of the shooting. The 32-year-old woman was taken to Spectrum Health Lakeland in stable condition.

According to a release from police, sometime after the shooting a 24-year-old man showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound. He is considered a second suspect in the case and is being held on unrelated charges.

It's not yet clear what lead to the shooting.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the other two people wanted in connection to this incident should contact the dept. of public safety's tip line at 269-927-0293 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-342-7867.

