Search warrant results in illicit drugs and pistol

Authorities confiscated an ounce of crack-cocaine packed in more than 100 individual baggies, three pounds of marijuana, an unregistered pistol and more.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — On Tuesday, Nov. 24, the Southwest Enforcement Team (SWET) – West Team, along with the Berrien County Tactical Response Unit, conducted a search warrant in the 500 block of McAllister Avenue in the city of Benton Harbor.

Located at the scene, authorities confiscated an ounce of crack-cocaine packed in more than 100 individual baggies, three pounds of marijuana, an unregistered pistol and other evidence indicative of narcotics trafficking.

A 44-year-old male from Benton Harbor was arrested as a result of the investigation. He was placed at the Berrien County jail on various charges. His identity is being withheld pending arraignment.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.