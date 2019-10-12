BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — Quintina Jeffries, 29, was killed Sunday morning when she was shot in the head in Benton Harbor.

The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety identified Jeffries Tuesday, saying she leaves behind an 8-year-old son and other relatives.

Officers responded to a report of a woman with a head wound at 185 W. Main St. Sunday at 11:21 a.m. When they arrived, police found Jeffries dead with a gunshot wound to her head.

Police are still investigating, but they say foul play is suspected. Detectives have interviewed several people and potential witnesses but they are still asking for the public's help.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Robert Shepherd at (269) 927-8435.

