Benton Township man arrested twice in 7 days on charges related to crack cocaine

Hurtis Lee Murphy Jr., 43, was arrested July 31 and Aug. 6.

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. — A 43-year-old man from Benton Township was arrested and lodged at the Berrien County Jail twice in seven days on charged related to the possession and delivery of crack cocaine, police say.

On July 31, members of the Michigan State Police, the Benton Township Police and the Southwest Enforcement Team (SWET) conducted a narcotics search warrant at a house in Benton Township.

Police say Hurtis Lee Murphy Jr. was the target of the investigation and that he was found at the house during the search.

Detectives located about a quarter ounce of crack cocaine in the house that was packaged for distribution, digital scales and other narcotics-related items, police say.

Following the search, Murphy was arrested and lodged at the Berrien County Jail on the following charges:

Delivery Crack Cocaine 2nd

Possession with Intent to Deliver Crack Cocaine 2nd

Maintaining a Drug House 2nd

Just days later, on Aug. 6, officers conducted an operation into the sale of crack cocaine. This resulted in the arrest of Murphy for the delivery of crack cocaine.

After he was arrested, a search was conducted at Murphy’s home. Detectives found crack cocaine that was packaged for sales and distribution.

Murphy was once again lodged at the Berrien County Jail on the following charges:

Delivery Crack Cocaine 2nd – 7 counts

Possession with Intent to Deliver Crack Cocaine 2nd

Maintaining a Drug House 2nd

Bond Violation

SWET is multijurisdictional narcotics team in southwest Michigan. It covers Barry, Branch, Calhoun, Cass, Kalamazoo, St. Joseph and Van Buren Counties.

