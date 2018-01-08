Authorities say Antwan Tamon Mims, was arrested without incident on Tuesday, July 31.

Mims' arrest was a result of a well-coordinated investigation that spanned across federal, state and local law enforcement, according to Special Agent Timothy R. Slater of the FBI Detroit Field Office.

"When a wanted felon like Mims is placed on the FBI Ten Most Wanted List, his world becomes smaller as that bright spotlight is shined upon him. Couple that with determined federal, state, and local investigators, his life on the run ends with him in handcuffs," said Slater. "We can only hope this arrest brings some level of closure to Cortez and Michael's families."

Mims was arrested shortly after 4 p.m. at a residence in College Park, Georgia, by FBI Agents

and FBI Atlanta Metro Major Offenders Task Force, according to a release from the FBI.

Mims was wanted for the March 25 murders of 22-year-old Cortez Lamont Miller and 29-year-old Michael Canthrell Johnson while they were attending a house party on Lavette Street in Benton Harbor, Michigan. He was placed on the FBI's 'Ten Most Wanted Fugitives' list back in June.

